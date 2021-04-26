Biden expanding summer food program for 34M schoolchildren

The Biden administration is expanding a program to feed up to 34 million schoolchildren during the summer months. The expanded program uses funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March. The Agriculture Department is announcing Monday it will continue through the summer a payments program that replaced school meals because the pandemic left many children with virtual classes. Families of eligible children would receive $6.82 per child for each weekday. That adds up to $375 per child over the summer months. The program reflects the Biden administration’s attempts to nearly stamp out child poverty. Conservative critics say the spending, if made permanent, could undermine the willingness of poorer Americans to work.