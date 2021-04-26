China probes takeout firm Meituan over antitrust behavior

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s market regulator says it has launched a probe into suspected monopolistic behavior by food delivery firm Meituan. The investigation comes amid increased scrutiny of internet companies suspected of anti-competitive practices. The State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement Monday that it was looking into Meituan’s policies including exclusivity arrangements known as “pick one of two.” Such practices are common in China, where e-commerce providers sometimes force merchants to exclusively sell their goods and services on just their internet platform. Meituan said it will actively cooperate with authorities to improve compliance and protect consumers’ rights.