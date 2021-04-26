Colombian nightlife workers demand end to virus lockdowns

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Hundreds of nightlife workers have protested lockdowns in Colombia’s capital as the country struggles with a steep rise in coronavirus cases that has led to more economic restrictions and has forced many businesses to shut down. Bouncers, DJs, cooks and bar owners gathered at a square near one of the Bogotá’s nightlife districts and carried dishes scribbled with messages urging the government to help. Then they smashed their dishes on the ground to express their frustration with Colombia’s coronavirus policies. Coronavirus cases began to climb in Colombia in the beginning of April, prompting officials to impose curfews and weekend lockdowns in the country’s largest cities.