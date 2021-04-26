Cop accused of hurting woman’s arm: ‘Ready for the pop?’

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado police officer accused of dislocating the shoulder of a 73-year-old woman with dementia while arresting her apparently knew that he had injured her. According to police surveillance video with audio enhanced that was made public by the woman’s lawyer on Monday, the officer tells fellow officers “ready for the pop?” as he watched his body camera footage of when she is against a patrol car with her handcuffed left arm bent up behind her head. One officer asks for the video to be turned off. Another says “I love it.” A lawsuit alleges she was denied medical care for six hours.