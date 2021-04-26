Corruption trial of young ex-Massachusetts mayor begins

BOSTON (AP) — A federal prosecutor says the case against a former young Massachusetts mayor is one about “lying, stealing cheating and shakedowns.” Assistant U.S. Attorney Zach Hafer made that comment as the trial began Monday in Boston’s federal court against former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia. Correia is charged with stealing about two-thirds of almost $400,000 from seven investors who backed his app called SnoOwl. As mayor, authorities say he also extorted hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses seeking to operate in Fall River. Correia’s lawyer told jurors there was no intent to defraud or to steal. Correia has denied any wrongdoing and slammed the case as an effort to bring down his political career.