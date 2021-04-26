Fargo-Moorhead residents rally to clean up vandalized mosque

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Members of the Fargo, North Dakota and Moorhead, Minnesota metropolitan area turned out with brushes, chemicals, and power washers to help clean a mosque that was spray-painted with derogatory terms and hate speech. The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning on the outside of the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Community Center, which is located in Moorhead. Video surveillance from the building captured images of a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask. College student Nadir Yusef said he was sad to see the hatred but told KFGO radio he was happy that the community came together Monday to help with the cleanup. A GoFundMe page had raised more than $31,000 for the mosque as of Monday evening.