Ferguson’s Orchards adds 54,000 apple trees

LAKE CITY, Minn. (WXOW) - A local orchard is expanding its regional reach with the largest apple tree planting in the state of Minnesota's history.

Ferguson's Orchards is in the process of planting 54,000 Honeycrisp apple trees in their Lake City, Minnesota orchard.

The Honeycrisp apples, know as "Firestorm" or "Royal Red" will be ready for harvest in about four years. Joe Ferguson, co-owner of Ferguson's, said the process is very rewarding. "We are very excited this is a very big deal for us. It’s a very big deal for our region it helps and it helps reinvigorate the Apple industry around us. You know, it’s not just Washington state now that has big-time orchards. It’s the Midwest and we’re trying to prove to people that we can do it right out here too and to get excited about Apple season."

The Ferguson's grow apples on approximately 250,000 apple trees, with orchards located in Galesville, Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and Lake City, which makes them the largest apple orchard in the Midwest excluding Michigan.