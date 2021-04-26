Four injured in three vehicle crash near Ettrick

ETTRICK, Wis. (WXOW) - Four people went to the hospital following a three vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Ettrick.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Highway 53 by County Road CC in the Town of Ettrick around 3:26 p.m.

A southbound vehicle waiting to turn onto County Road CC was hit by another southbound vehicle.

The first vehicle was pushed into the northbound lane and hit an oncoming vehicle.

Four people, Jason L. Pieper, Gary H. Schlangen, Steven A. Hare, and Lori L. Hare, all were transported to the hospital with injuries.