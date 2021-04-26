Gundersen Health System now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Patients and non-patients can now get COVID-19 vaccinations on with walk-in appointments at Gundersen Health System's Onalaska clinic.

The appointments are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adult Gundersen patients may schedule an appointment through MyChart or by calling the scheduling line at (608) 775-6829. Adults who are non-patients can also call the scheduling line at (608) 775-6829, option 2, for a vaccine appointment.

While 16 and 17-year-olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, parents or guardians must schedule their child's appointment in advance by calling 608-775-6829.

