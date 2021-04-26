Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Today, Vice President Kamala Harris will make the case before United Nations members that now is the time for global leaders to begin putting serious work into how they will respond to the next global pandemic.

The virtual address will be Harris’ second to a U.N. body since her inauguration. It comes as the United States is making progress on vaccinating the public, but while much of the world struggles to acquire vaccines.

In excerpts from the speech, Harris says, “At the same time that the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know that we must prepare for the next.”