La Crescent Middle School students moving to virtual learning as COVID outbreak spreads

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Following last week's announcement that students in grades 9-12 at La Crescent High School were going to virtual learning for two weeks after a spike in COVID-19 cases, the district said Monday the outbreak has spread to the middle school.

The district said that starting on Tuesday, April 27, all 5-12 grade students are on distance learning through at least May 10.

Activities and events scheduled for tonight are still on according to the district. After that, all K-12 activities are closed while the students in virtual learning.

In the statement released to parents and students, it said, "Our COVID-19 response team will continue to be in consultation with the MN Department of Health and Houston County Public Health to identify a date to return to in-person and/or hybrid learning. We are hopeful this total pause will help to stop the spread so that we can finish out the school year either in person or hybrid and also be able to complete the spring sports season."

Elementary students continue to go attend classes in-person at this time according to district administrators.

The goal, the statement said, is to share by Friday, May 7, what the district's plan about what will happen on May 11.