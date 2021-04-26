Lawyer: Iranian-British woman gets another year in prison

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The lawyer of an Iranian-British woman says she’s been sentenced to another year in prison in Iran. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already served a five-year prison sentence. Her lawyer told The Associated Press on Monday that she received the second sentence on a charge of spreading “propaganda against the system” for participating in a protest in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009. State media in Iran did not immediately acknowledge the sentence. It comes as Iran and Britain negotiate over a longstanding dispute over an arms sale from the time of the shah.