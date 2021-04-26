Lebanon urges Saudi Arabia to reconsider ban on produce

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon is calling on Saudi Arabia to reconsider a decision to ban Lebanese produce from entering the oil-rich kingdom over a drug smuggling case. Lebanon is vowing to investigate and take strict new measures to prevent future problems. Monday’s announcement was made after a meeting attended by Lebanon’s president, prime minister, several Cabinet ministers and heads of security agencies that discussed Saudi Arabia’s decision last week. On Friday, Saudi Arabia announced it seized over 5 million pills of an amphetamine drug known as Captagon, hidden in a shipment of pomegranates coming from Lebanon.