Listing your home in 2021? Here’s what to know

It’s an exciting time to be a home seller, and 17% of homeowners plan on selling in the next 18 months. But we’re in a unique market, and now is not the time to dive in without proper preparation. Sellers in 2021 can expect to field multiple offers but may be able to skip presale home improvements, for example. And they should be prepared for it all to move quite quickly. Soon, they’ll find themselves elbow-to-elbow with buyers, competing for their next home.