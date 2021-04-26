Medical Monday: Keys to weight loss

(WXOW) - One of the major side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been weight gain.

Laura Birkel, RD of Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak on Medical Monday to talk tips about starting a weight loss journey.

Birkel said setting a specific goal would be the best place to start. The goal should be measurable, attainable, time-sensitive, and realistic.

Getting three food groups per meal is key when balancing nutrition and exercise. Birkel said you should strive to get 30 minutes of exercise a day and hydrate often.

Restricting food isn't always the answer either. The registered dietician added that you should be eating enough food to fuel your exercise. Birkel's number one tip was not eating less and eating balanced meals.