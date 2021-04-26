Minnesota Update: No deaths Monday from COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - In its Monday update, The Department of Health Services reported no new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

To date, a total of 7,079 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,353 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Numbers released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health show an additional 17,000 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Overall, the figures show 1,805,781 people, or 32.5 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,459,629 persons, or 44.2 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Saturday show that 49.8 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 39.2 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 94.6 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 44.4 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 38 percent have completed the vaccine series. 86.9 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

State health officials also reported in its update that another 1,197 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Houston County saw six new cases, Winona County two, and Fillmore County one additional case. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 569,440 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 41,043 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 37,763 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 547,021 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 9,103,708. The Department reported that about 3,989,176 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 29,736 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,051 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.