Monroe Co. Highway Dept. worker hurt in crash

KENDALL, Wis. (WXOW) - A highway worker is hurt when his truck is rear-ended by a semi Monday morning.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Highway 71 near Kendall according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

They said the truck was part of a group of highway department vehicles doing work on the shoulder of the road. The man injured was in the last vehicle in the group when it was hit from behind by a semi.

The highway worker was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Neither person was identified.

The sheriff's office notes in the release about the crash that today (4/26) is the start of Work Zone Awareness Week. They ask drivers to stay alert, slow down, and move over when seeing work zone vehicles or workers.