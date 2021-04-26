More tests, no quarantine in updated Tokyo Olympic rules

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers this week are to unveil additional plans to explain how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes can compete in Japan when the games open in three months. This comes as Tokyo and Osaka and several other areas have been placed under a third state of emergency as coronavirus cases surge. Japan has attributed about 10,000 deaths to COVID-19. Organizers are expected to announce daily testing for athletes. They are also expected to drop a 14-day quarantine requirement to allow athletes to train when they arrive.