Nearly 50% of spring hearing respondents oppose new Line 5

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly half of the respondents to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress’ spring hearings questionnaire say they would support the organization if it opposes reconstructing Enbridge Inc.’s Line 5 pipeline across northern Wisconsin. The company decided to reroute the pipeline after the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued to force removal of the line from its reservation. The Conservation Congress advises the state Department of Natural Resources on policy. The congress’ spring hearing questionnaire earlier this month noted the line is aging and should be decommissioned.