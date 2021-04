ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Another traffic light is coming to the Onalaska area starting May 3.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said that a new signal is going up at the intersection of Highway 16 and Emerald Drive.

It is by the entrance to the La Crosse County Landfill area on one side and a housing subdivision on the other.

The DOT said that the posted speed limit will remain at 55 mph.