NY loses congressional seat as census count just misses cut

NEW YORK (AP) — New York will lose one seat in Congress as a result of national population shifts, according to new census data. The state’s delegation will shrink from 27 to 26. It is one of seven states losing a member of congress as a result of the 2020 census data released Monday. The loss might have been avoided if just a few dozen more people in the state had been counted. The state stands to lose more than political clout because the census also determines the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding each year.