Onalaska Police Chief says they’re working with family to identify body found Sunday

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Police Chief Charles Ashbeck said Monday afternoon that the department is working with the family of a man reported missing last fall in an effort to identify a body found yesterday in Onalaska.

Chief Ashbeck tells WXOW that investigators are in contact with the family of Tyler Henry to make a positive identification.

Henry was reported missing on September 2.

Sunday morning, a couple cleaning up trash came across a body in a wooded median area by the on-ramp to Highway 53 by Sand Lake Road. Authorities including members of the state Department of Justice spent much of Sunday at the location gathering evidence.

Based on what investigators found, Chief Ashbeck said the body had been in that location for several months. He said based on the evidence so far there were no signs of foul play.

An autopsy is planned for tomorrow according to the chief.