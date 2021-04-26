Palestinians to discuss delaying vote over Jerusalem dispute

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian leadership will convene later this week to discuss whether to postpone next month’s elections if Israel does not allow voting in east Jerusalem. Days of violence have ratcheted up tensions in the city and its fate is one of the most sensitive issues in the decades-old conflict. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party is riven with divisions and expected to perform poorly in the elections. He could cite Jerusalem as a reason for delaying or cancelling the balloting. That would be welcomed by Israel and much of the international community, which fears the militant Hamas movement will gain power and influence in the vote.