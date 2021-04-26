Police in Belarus block rally marking Chernobyl anniversary

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities have enforced tight security measures to prevent an opposition rally marking the anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe. The military and police on Monday flooded the center of the Belarusian capital, Minsk, blocking central avenues to thwart an opposition attempt to hold a march. Police arrested about 20 people. The tough police action is part of the authorities’ relentless crackdown on protests that were triggered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s re-election to a sixth term in an August election that the opposition saw as rigged. In the past years, the opposition marked the anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear catastrophes with annual marches, reflecting the massive damage the country has suffered.