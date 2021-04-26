Shop local, handmade items at Market on the Mississippi

(WXOW) - Maple Grove Venues in West Salem will host over 25 vendors on Friday and Saturday for the Spring Market on the Mississippi.

Shoppers can browse handmade items and home décor from local businesses during the event. Skincare, jewelry, apparel, and much more will be on display. There will also be food vendors and a fully stocked bar.

Amy Nelson of Upcycling by Amy said this event will provide the perfect opportunity to look for Mother's Day gifts.

Masks are required at this event and COVID safety measures will be in place. Capacity is being limited to 25 percent.

The event runs Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Presale tickets are available right here https://www.upcyclingbyamy.com/product-page/market-on-the-mississippi-vip-tickets-friday-april-30th-2021