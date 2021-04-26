Spain: 17 dead in migrant boat found drifting off Canaries

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service says at least 17 people are believed to have died aboard a migrant boat found adrift off the Canary Islands. A Spanish helicopter airlifted three survivors and was bringing them to land. The boat was spotted drifting in the Atlantic Ocean some 265 nautical miles from the island of El Hierro Monday morning. A search and rescue vessel was deployed to the area but wasn’t expected to reach the boat until Tuesday afternoon.