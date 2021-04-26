Storm approaches.

Cloudy start to the week…

Skies remained cloudy for Monday afternoon and temperatures moved into the lower to middle 60s, or about normal for later April.

Storm system approaches…

The next storm is headed into the region, with more clouds and increasing chances of rain. Later tonight a few t-storms will make a run at the area, but the main chances will be tomorrow into tomorrow night. Much needed rain is likely, but we will be monitoring the storms for potential hail. It would appear that the main threat for strong winds and other severe weather will be south. A warm front appears to be the focus and it will mainly stay south.

Showers linger…

The system will set up shop to the southeast, but it could still produce a few showers into Wednesday and even Thursday morning. The rain would certainly be welcome.

Sunshine returns for week’s end…

Friday promises sunny skies and temperatures will be in the 60s, and 70s follow for the weekend.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden