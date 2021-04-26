The rollercoaster spring continues for the last week of April

Temperatures are warming back up today after a cooler, gloomy weekend. Strong southerly winds are bringing in warmth ahead of a low pressure system. The warm air will allow for an above-average day, with highs nearing the 70s.

Any development of precipitation today would be along a warm front. Instability will be abundant but there will need to be a force to bring storms. So stay alerts, but today and tonight will trend drier.

Tomorrow, storm chances will increase. Low pressure system will move into Wisconsin. Then the development of showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. With storms, it will be another warm day with temperatures in the 70s.

A level 1 risk (out of 5) is setting up for severe weather tomorrow. Isolated storms could bring large hail, gusty winds, and brief downpours. Which rainfall is much needed, so no flooding expected. Conditions will be tracked over the next 24 hours, so stay in tune with this forecast.

Keep the umbrella close by Wednesday. The low pressure will start to make an exit but showers will linger. Temperatures will trend closer to average Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s.

By Thursday, the blue skies return into the afternoon. Mild temperatures will continue with more sunshine as we head into the weekend.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett