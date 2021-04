TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - The Trempealeau Wildlife Refuge has a new place for visitors to watch nature or to access the waterway.

A new observation dock is now located at the Kiep's Island Boat Launch.

It provides a place for visitors to observe migratory birds and other wildlife in the refuge.

The side of the dock is open to make launching kayaks and canoes easier for users.