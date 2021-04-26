UK leader denies saying 1000s of bodies better than lockdown

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied a press report which quoted him as allegedly saying he would rather see “bodies pile high in their thousands” than impose a third national lockdown on the country. The Daily Mail claimed that Johnson made the comment in the fall of 2020, when his government imposed a second lockdown to combat a surge in coronavirus cases. A third lockdown was ordered in January as infections shot up again, driven by a new, more contagious variant of the virus. The Daily Mail did not cite a source for the allegation. Johnson said Monday that the allegation was “total, total rubbish.”