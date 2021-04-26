UN experts say South Sudan divisions widen, new war possible

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts are warning that political, military and ethnic divisions in South Sudan are widening. They say this is leading to multiple violent incidents between the main signatories to last year’s cease-fire, the possibility of renewed war, and nearly 100,000 people facing “famine-like conditions.” The experts said in a report circulated Monday that the slow pace of reforms by President Salva Kiir’s government, and more than a year of political disputes and disagreements over how to implement the unity deal and a 2018 peace agreement has led to frayed relations between Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar.