UN faces tough task to get Cyprus peace talks restarted

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — U.N. chief Antonio Guterres will host an informal gathering this week in Geneva for the rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders. The foreign ministers of ethnically split Cyprus’ ‘guarantors’ — Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain — will also be there in hopes of getting the two sides to embark on a fresh round of formal reunification talks. But this time the mood is dour because the two sides no longer seem to share the same vision of how a final peace deal should take shape on the divided Mediterranean island.