US population rises to 331,449,281, Census Bureau says; Minnesota keeps House seats, barely

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Census Bureau says the population of the United States is 331,449,281.

The 7.4% increase over the last decade is the second slowest ever.

The Census Bureau is releasing the first data from its 2020 headcount.

The release marks the official beginning of the once-a-decade redistricting battles.

The numbers released Monday, along with more detailed data expected later this year, will be used by state legislatures or independent commissions to redraw political maps to account for shifts in population.

Minnesota has narrowly avoided losing a seat in Congress even though population growth in the state didn't keep up with that of some other states. Minnesota’s growth rate of 7.4% was slightly better than the nationwide rate of 7.1%, helping Minnesota keep all eight of the U.S. House seats it has had since the 1960s. Minnesota may have been aided by a stronger-than-usual response to the Census Bureau’s survey. Three-fourths of Minnesota residents voluntarily responded during the initial phase of the census, top among states and well ahead of the national average of a two-thirds response rate.

Due to population loses, seveal states are losing seats in the House of Representatives. California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are states all losing seats.

Colorado, North Carolina, Florida, Oregon, and Montana are set to gain one seat. Texas will gain two seats.