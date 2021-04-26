UW-L Softball loses to Whitewater in extra innings

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The UW-L Eagles fell to UW-Whitewater in nine innings, 3-2.

The Eagles led 2-1 with just one out remaining in the game and then Nikki Mikosz hit a rocket over the fence in left to send it to extra innings.

In the 9th inning, Kaleigh O'Brien came through with a base hit to bring the runner on third home and Whitewater won 3-2.

Despite getting the loss for the Eagles, pitcher Elise Weinzierl pitched 8 innings with six strikeouts.

The Eagles will play at UW-Stout on Wednesday, April 28th.