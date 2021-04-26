Vassos Lyssarides, respected Cypriot politician dies at 100

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Vassos Lyssarides, one of Cyprus’ most respected politicians who was active in the ethnically divided island’s politics since its 1960 independence from British colonial rule and was involved in the global socialist movement, has died at the age of 100. In a post on his official Twitter account Monday, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said the country lost “one of its historic leaders who helped shape (its) identity.” He was first elected to parliament in 1960 and held his seat without interruption until 2006. Between 1985-91, he served as Parliament Speaker.