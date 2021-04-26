VIDEO: Rare, elderly cheetah brothers call Minnesota (retirement) home

SANDSTONE, MN– Two retired cheetahs from California will enjoy their remaining years at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, MN.

The 11-year-old brothers, Lavani and Kitu who are the only cheetahs known to reside in Minnesota, arrived and are settling into their “wild at heart” retirement home.

They made the 4,000 mile round trip from a California zoo where they were part of an international program that ensures the survival of certain species, threatened or endangered in the wild.

For extra, year-round comfort, the sanctuary will add more covered and heated outdoor areas for the brothers.

“We welcome these senior cheetahs and know they will thrive at our sanctuary because we specialize in individualized geriatric care for big cats through our Comfort Care Program,” explained Tammy Thies, Founder and Executive Director of The Wildcat Sanctuary.

“Our temperature-controlled indoor areas, free-roaming habitats, and onsite veterinary care will provide these bonded brothers with the off-exhibit retirement they deserve.

Cheetahs are very rare big cats, with less than 7,500 remaining in the wild in Africa. They are the fastest land animal in the world.

The Wildcat Sanctuary is a non-profit rescue organization.