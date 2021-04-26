Walk-in vaccination appointments available at Weber Health starting this week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Weber Health in La Crosse said that they are now accepting walk-ins at their vaccine clinics starting this week.

They're located at 333 Front St. N. in La Crosse.

Their clinics are every Tuesday from 8 a.m to 6 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Walk-in patients can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

People age 16 or older can get the vaccination. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for those ages 16 and 17. Anyone under 18 coming for a vaccination must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible. We believe that offering a walk-in option at our clinic will make it even easier for people to get vaccinated,” Weber Health Logistics President Teresa Pulvermacher said.

There is no cost for the vaccination nor is health insurance required.

People who prefer to make an appointment Tuesday through Friday can go to www.weber-health.com/vaccine or call (608) 780-7712. Anyone who makes an appointment is guaranteed to get a vaccine according to Weber Health.