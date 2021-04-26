Washington, DC, to loosen virus restrictions this weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials in the nation’s capital are relaxing a number of COVID-19 restrictions after more than a year of virus lockdown. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that starting on Saturday, gyms and fitness centers can operate at 50% capacity, and live music will be permitted in gardens and outdoor spaces. Restaurants will be permitted to seat 10 people per table outdoors, up from the previous limit of six per table, but the 25% capacity limit for indoor dining will remain unchanged for now. The changes represent a step toward normality for District of Columbia residents and hope for the city’s vital tourism and convention industry.