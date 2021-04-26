WI health officials hope to resume administration of J&J vaccine in the coming days

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Right now, more than 30 states are once again offering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. However, that list currently does not include Wisconsin.

A CDC panel recommended resuming the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout last week. The J&J vaccine was paused in the U.S. due to a small number of people experiencing blood clots after taking the shot.

Officials at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse said that they currently have doses of the J&J vaccine stored in freezers. They are expecting to administer those doses in the coming days. The Wisconsin DHS has not yet said when they will be distributing more doses of the J&J vaccine to health systems in the state.

Gundersen immunization expert Dr. Raj Naik said they used to encourage people to get whatever vaccine was available, but their message to patients is changing.

"What we want to do is communicate clearly about what we have and what we can do so that people can make informed choices. Being upfront and being transparent about it. Making sure that people understand what they're getting, and that they understand what their risks are of both COVID disease and also the vaccine," said Dr. Naik.

Dr. Naik said that the COVID vaccine rollout slowed down a bit due to J&J's pause, but he think resuming that vaccine will be helpful as supply was beginning to outpace demand in Wisconsin.

Mayo Clinic said Monday they are working on a plan and process to restart the use of the J&J vaccine but have not resumed using it yet. The plan would include educating patients about the warning about the potential risk.

In a statement from Mayo Clinic, it said, "Mayo Clinic is committed to patient safety and will take the time required to thoughtfully plan a process and education for patients before resuming distribution of this vaccine."

No timetable was given on when Mayo would begin to usage of the J&J vaccine.

One of those involved in vaccine distribution at Mayo said the data 'overwhelmingly showed that the benefits greatly outweigh the risk of the J&J vaccine at a populaiton and individual level."

"In fact, the risk is very similar in number to other rare serious adverse effects with many other medications that are commonly taken by patients. We will work on educating our health care providers, patients and community about the risks to allow people to safely make informed decisions," says Dr. Abinash Virk, co-chair of Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group.

"I'm glad that we will continue to have this vaccine as an important tool to help end the pandemic," says Dr. Melanie Swift, co-chair of Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group. "The risk of TTS (Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome) is incredibly low and on a par with other risks we tolerate all the time. This decision gives patients the ability to make informed decisions, and many people really want to be able to take a one-dose vaccine."

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here