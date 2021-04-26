Winona State Football Coach Tom Sawyer retiring after 2021 season

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - After 25 years as head football coach, Winona State's Tom Sawyer is coming off the field.

A release from the university said that Sawyer would retire from coaching at the end of the 2021 season.

He's compiled a 190-86 record as a coach during his 24 seasons at Winona State, an NCAA Division II program. Sawyer led the Warriors to ten post-season games. His teams earned ten NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) Regular Season or Divisional championships. WSU also made three trips to the Mineral Water Bowl, the last in 2019.

According to the university, Sawyer began his career at WSU as a student-athlete playing both football and baseball. He joined the football coaching staff under then-head coach Dave Bassore in 1987 before becoming head coach in 1996.

In the announcement from the university, Sawyer said, "I have been truly blessed to lead this amazing program! But to have one more opportunity with this very talented team, the 2021 season will be the best gift any coach could wish for…it is a great day to be a Warrior!"

WSU is scheduled to open their season on September 2 against Concordia-St. Paul.