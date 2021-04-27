1 dead, 2 injured in boating accident inside Grand Canyon

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say one person has died and two others have been injured in a boating accident on the Colorado River. They say a commercial river trip requested assistance with an overturned motorboat near Kwagunt Rapid and reported boater injuries around 11 a.m. Monday. Because of adverse weather conditions, the park’s helicopter was unable to immediately respond. Two crews in rescue boats arrived at the scene Tuesday morning. Authorities say a 60-year-old woman on the trip died in the boating accident. She and the injured participants were airlifted out of the canyon later Thursday. The Grand Canyon declined to release the deceased woman’s name and her hometown.