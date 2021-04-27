3 foreigners kidnapped after ambush in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s government says three foreigners and one soldier are missing after being attacked by gunmen during an anti-poaching patrol. A special military wildlife unit was ambushed Monday morning while traveling with the foreigners in the country’s east. A large operation is underway to find them. Two of the foreigners were Spanish and one was Irish. The West African nation has been attacked by jihadists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State who have killed thousands and displaced more than 1 million people. Burkina Faso’s east is one of the hardest-hit parts of the country and groups there kidnap people for ransom to fund their operations.