3D printing’s new challenge: Solving the US housing shortage

A new generation of startups wants to disrupt the way houses are built by automating production with industrial 3D printers. While in recent years, 3D printers have mostly been used to create small quantities of specialized items such as car parts or prosthetic limbs, a small number of startups say they’re primed to take on home construction, arguing that it’s faster, cheaper and more sustainable than traditional construction. But 3D home construction is still in its early stages of development. Most startups in this field are developing new technologies and not building homes yet.