$585K to be paid in sex harassment suit against ‘TikTok doc’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Health and Science University says it will pay $585,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a social worker who accused a former anesthesiology resident of sexually assaulting her and accused the school of failing to act. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the university issued an apology to the woman in a statement Tuesday. The school said she will be invited to participate in former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder’s investigation of the university’s handling of sexual misconduct and discrimination complaints. She alleged Dr. Jason Campbell sent her a pornographic photo and sexually charged text messages and forcibly pressed against her. A former lawyer for Campbell says he denied liability.