Another suit asks Minnesota courts to oversee redistricting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A group of Minnesota Democratic voters has filed a lawsuit that seeks to have the courts take over the state’s redistricting process, predicting that the divided Legislature will be unable to agree on new political maps. It’s at least the second such lawsuit filed in Minnesota. It was filed one day after the Census Bureau said Minnesota just barely avoided losing a congressional district. The lawsuit was filed in Ramsey County by attorneys including Washington-based voting rights lawyer Marc Elias. The earlier case was filed in February in Carver County with a parallel action before the Minnesota Supreme Court.