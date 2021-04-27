Australian who filmed 4 dead and dying police sent to prison

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A speeding driver in Australia has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for offenses including what a judge described as the heartless, cruel and disgracefu” filming of four dead and dying police officers who had just been hit by a truck on a freeway. Richard Pusey had earlier pleaded guilty in the Victoria state County Court to a charge of outraging public decency over his commentary in crash scene videos shot with his phone. The four officers had pulled Pusey over for speeding on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway in April last year when they were hit by a truck in an emergency stopping lane. Pusey, who avoided injury because he was urinating behind bushes, did not help but instead filmed the scene.