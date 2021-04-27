Skip to Content

Biden releases money in push to modernize US electric grid

New
5:20 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal government is making money available to build and improve electric transmission lines. It’s part of a bid to improve the nation’s aging electric grid and meet President Joe Biden’s ambitious clean-energy goals. The administration is also pledging to speed up a sluggish permitting process that has delayed the types of major transmission projects that are crucial to meeting Biden’s goal. The president has said he wants the nation to produce 100% clean energy by 2035. But that goal faces huge hurdles, including an electric grid which needs enormous expansion to carry electricity from the renewable energy sources to densely populated regions.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content