Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to sign an executive order to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal contractors.

Administration officials say the order will provide a pay bump to hundreds of thousands of those workers, saying the higher pay will make workers more productive, so the increase should not be costly to taxpayers.

The increase to be approved under Tuesday’s executive order could be dramatic for workers who earn the current minimum of $10.95 an hour. Those workers would receive a 37% pay hike, though the increase would be rolled out gradually, under the terms of the order.