Brazil Senate starts potentially damaging probe of president

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Senate has began an inquiry into the government’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts say the probe could jeopardize the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro, who’s been one of the world’s most prominent opponents of restrictions to curb the disease. He’s also encouraged use of medications that scientists say are worthless, and critics say his policies have contributed to the world’s second highest COVID-19 death toll. The investigation that began Tuesday isn’t formally aimed at criminal allegations, but it potentially could lead to charges. It’s also likely to provide a months-long drumbeat of embarrassing accusations ahead of the October 2022 presidential election.