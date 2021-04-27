‘Cannon fodder’: Medical students in India feel betrayed

NEW DELHI (AP) — Coronavirus cases in India are surging faster than anywhere else in the world. The crisis is compounded by the fragility of the health care system and its doctors. Post-graduate medical students are the bulwark of India’s COVID-19 response, making up nearly 75% of doctors at any government hospital. But for the last year, they’ve been subjected to mammoth workloads, lack of pay, rampant exposure to the virus and complete academic neglect. One medical student at a government-run hospital in New Delhi said: “We’re cannon fodder, that’s all.” Others say having to focus so heavily on the pandemic means they haven’t learned much else, leaving them anxious about their future.